Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $202.46 Million

Analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) will announce sales of $202.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $202.92 million and the lowest is $202.00 million. Grand Canyon Education posted sales of $185.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full year sales of $921.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $919.93 million to $924.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

NASDAQ LOPE traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.37. 126,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,721. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.71. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

