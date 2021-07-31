Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given New $175.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VRTX. Truist raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $266.25.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.58. 2,132,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,481. The company has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $185.32 and a 12-month high of $283.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.38.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 29.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

