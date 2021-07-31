Bel Fuse’s (BELFA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $20.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BELFA traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.44. 21,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416. The company has a market cap of $190.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.98. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.66. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 4.19%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bel Fuse stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

