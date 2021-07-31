Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Issues Earnings Results

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. Generac updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $419.36. The stock had a trading volume of 803,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $390.69. Generac has a 52 week low of $151.50 and a 52 week high of $457.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.13.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,093 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,690. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

