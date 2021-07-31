Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Issues Earnings Results

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. Generac updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $419.36. The stock had a trading volume of 803,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $390.69. Generac has a 52 week low of $151.50 and a 52 week high of $457.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.13.
Generac Company Profile
Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.
