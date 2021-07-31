Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CRI opened at $97.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.13. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $76.01 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

CRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

