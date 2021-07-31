Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 70.96% and a negative net margin of 69.75%.

Shares of EKSO traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,520. The company has a market cap of $61.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.13. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $14.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) by 35,735.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.79% of Ekso Bionics worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Friday.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and rents exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

