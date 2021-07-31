Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.350-$7.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $67.87 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.27. The stock has a market cap of $150.81 billion, a PE ratio of -29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.83.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,129. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

