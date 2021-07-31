DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DURECT had a negative net margin of 257.86% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%.

Shares of DRRX opened at $1.41 on Friday. DURECT has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $103,435.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DRRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

