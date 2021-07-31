StoneX Group Inc. Sells 465 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

StoneX Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $461,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $126.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.15. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.85 and a fifty-two week high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.