StoneX Group Inc. Buys 3,380 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 31,907.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,783 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.86. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

