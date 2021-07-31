StoneX Group Inc. Buys 573 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000.

BATS:VLUE opened at $104.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.21. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

