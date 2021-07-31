StoneX Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after acquiring an additional 269,647 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $675,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Cummins by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,356,000 after acquiring an additional 18,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $232.10 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.93 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.39.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

