StoneX Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2021

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

IUSB opened at $53.94 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.48.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

