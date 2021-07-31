StoneX Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

StoneX Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,046.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $96.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.02. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $97.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.