Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.15 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 72.0% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 29.6% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Novartis by 4,088.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 196,839 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its holdings in Novartis by 2.9% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 176,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in Novartis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 98,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $92.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.