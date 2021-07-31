Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 568 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 71,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of PDBC opened at $20.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.81. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $20.49.

