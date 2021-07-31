Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PIE stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.53. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $27.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.033 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

