Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 568 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 532,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 379,924 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 226,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 72,109 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 477.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 340,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 281,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 27,639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC opened at $20.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.81. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $20.49.

