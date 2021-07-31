Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Announces Earnings Results

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Archrock had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 5.74%.

Shares of Archrock stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $8.61. 751,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,941. Archrock has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 2.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.09%.

In other news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 37,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $363,486.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,891 shares of company stock worth $2,681,532. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

