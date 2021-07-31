Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Expands By 55.9%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.99. The company had a trading volume of 69,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,091. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

