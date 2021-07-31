Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCDX) Short Interest Up 53.8% in July

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCDX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LCDX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. 11,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,939. Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40.

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics Company Profile

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc operates as a medical technologies company that designs, develops, and markets imaging solutions that shows tissue at the cellular level. The firm offers in vivo confocal microscopes designed specifically for imaging skin and other tissue. Its Rapid Cell ID technology enables scientists and physicians to characterize intact normal and abnormal cellular architecture that is otherwise invisible to the naked eye.

