Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCDX) Short Interest Up 53.8% in July

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCDX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
LCDX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. 11,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,939. Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40.
Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics Company Profile
Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.