Short Interest in Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) Rises By 52.3%

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,000 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the June 30th total of 179,200 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
NETE remained flat at $$12.15 during trading on Friday. 50,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,658. Net Element has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $63.18 million, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40.
Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Net Element will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
About Net Element
Net Element, Inc, a financial technology company, provides payment acceptance and value-added solutions across various channels in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions.
