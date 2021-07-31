Short Interest in Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) Rises By 52.3%

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,000 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the June 30th total of 179,200 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NETE remained flat at $$12.15 during trading on Friday. 50,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,658. Net Element has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $63.18 million, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Net Element will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Net Element by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 99,152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Net Element by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Net Element during the first quarter worth $204,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Net Element during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Net Element during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc, a financial technology company, provides payment acceptance and value-added solutions across various channels in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions.

