Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.96. Capital Senior Living shares last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 27,391 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.79.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.95) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.65 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth about $5,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU)

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

