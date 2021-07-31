Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG) shares traded down 8.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.32. 12,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 18,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on shares of Yorkton Equity Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “positive” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of C$35.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate development company in Canada. It engages in the acquisition, development, and ownership of residential and commercial properties. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

