TPG Pace Solutions (NYSE:TPGS) Trading Down 0.2%

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 752,396 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 971% from the average daily volume of 70,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01.

About TPG Pace Solutions (NYSE:TPGS)

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

