Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Short Interest Up 97.0% in July

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 97.0% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of Spanish Broadcasting System stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. Spanish Broadcasting System has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90.
Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile
Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.