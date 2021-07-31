Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Short Interest Up 97.0% in July

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 97.0% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Spanish Broadcasting System stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. Spanish Broadcasting System has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc is a media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, music, and lives entertainment. It operates through Radio and Television segments. The company was founded by Pablo Raul Alarcon, Sr.

