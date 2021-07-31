Short Interest in SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Grows By 100.0%

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Shares of SGQRF opened at $0.18 on Friday. SouthGobi Resources has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31.

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.06 million during the quarter. SouthGobi Resources had a net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%.

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. The company's flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

