3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Boosted by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 5.2% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 48,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 62.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

Shares of MMM opened at $197.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. 3M has a 52 week low of $148.80 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.