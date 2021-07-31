Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111,854 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Teradata were worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Teradata by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Teradata by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,819,000 after acquiring an additional 545,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,078,580.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.26. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 496.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.36 million. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

