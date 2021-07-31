CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,261 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CME. dropped their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $212.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.83.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $881,048.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

