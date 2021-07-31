Colony Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

NYSE MFC opened at $19.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.2285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.