Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives $395.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $395.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Argus boosted their price target on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

CTAS stock opened at $394.18 on Wednesday. Cintas has a twelve month low of $296.98 and a twelve month high of $396.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $371.65.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 51,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,539,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

