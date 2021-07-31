Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives $24.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Radian Group stock opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Radian Group has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Radian Group’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

In related news, VP Mary Dickerson acquired 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $205,617.25. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $251,042.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,046.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,022 shares of company stock worth $815,687. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,275,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,351 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,518,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,313,000 after purchasing an additional 447,314 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Radian Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,626,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,938,000 after purchasing an additional 35,910 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Radian Group by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,009,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Radian Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,173,000 after purchasing an additional 742,433 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

