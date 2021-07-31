Needham & Company LLC Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,200.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,746.00.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,694.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,478.83. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 97.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,160,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,670,993,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,789,835,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

