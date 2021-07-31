CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. CareDx updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $84.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.34. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.89 and a beta of 0.66. CareDx has a twelve month low of $29.86 and a twelve month high of $99.83.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $1,532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 420,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,215,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total value of $513,505.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,715,201.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,885 shares of company stock valued at $15,534,793. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

