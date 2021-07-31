Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,221,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768,002 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.42% of Teck Resources worth $53,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,029,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,443,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,814,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 788.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,852,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECK opened at $22.84 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.97.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

