BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BSIG. Bank of America upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BrightSphere Investment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.69. BrightSphere Investment Group has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $25.10.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%. On average, analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

