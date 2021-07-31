Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,840,000 after purchasing an additional 383,794 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,611,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,452,000 after purchasing an additional 201,936 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,041,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 835,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,676,000 after acquiring an additional 355,382 shares during the period. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHG. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $46.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.88. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

