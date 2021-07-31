Brokerages Set ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Target Price at $32.67

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

PRQR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.

ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 6.94. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

