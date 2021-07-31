Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.24

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.24 and last traded at $57.18, with a volume of 2867 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.21.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MONDY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.85.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

