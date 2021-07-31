Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.43.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.49. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.54%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,685.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,140. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

