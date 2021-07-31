New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Shares Up 10.4%

Shares of New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) shot up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15. 142,981 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 148,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of New Pacific Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.80.

New Pacific Metals Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Silver Sand property covering an area of 5.42 square kilometers located in the PotosÃ­ Department, Bolivia.

