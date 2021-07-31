Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Shares Up 1.5%

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG) shares shot up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 103 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.34). 184,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 63,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.32).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.38) price objective on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.38) price objective on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 105.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £83.49 million and a P/E ratio of -11.59.

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

