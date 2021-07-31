Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Shares Up 63.2%

Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF)’s stock price shot up 63.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.04 and last traded at $49.04. 970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.81.

About Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF)

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

