Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,633 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,851,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,359,000 after purchasing an additional 375,148 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 712,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,534,000 after purchasing an additional 50,678 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 522,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,411,000 after purchasing an additional 199,535 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after purchasing an additional 35,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 303,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 72,344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $43.70 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $46.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.51.

