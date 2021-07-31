DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 280.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.24.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

