Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 54 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $377.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.80. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.21 and a 52-week high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $347.22.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 29.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAD. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.42.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

