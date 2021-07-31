Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 866,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,222,000 after buying an additional 357,926 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $130.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.96.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

