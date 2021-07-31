SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 105.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,680 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,572,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,346,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,188,000 after purchasing an additional 519,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $169.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

