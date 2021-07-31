Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AON by 348.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AON by 318.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON opened at $260.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.84. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $265.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.31.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

